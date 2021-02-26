Six Minutes to Midnight release date and trailer from new Sky original

Sky has revealed the first trailer and release date from its upcoming original feature Six Minutes to Midnight.

Starring Eddie Izzard and Judi Dench, Six Minutes to Midnight is a Sky Original, which will be available only on Sky Cinema from 26 March.

Advertisements

Six Minutes to Midnight is a period thriller inspired by real events, directed by Andy Goddard (Downton Abbey, Carnival Row, Set Fire to the Stars) and starring Eddie Izzard, Academy Award® winners Judi Dench and Jim Broadbent alongside Carla Juri, David Schofield, James D’Arcy and Celyn Jones.

The film has been Written by Celyn Jones (Set Fire to the Stars, The Vanishing), Eddie Izzard and Andy Goddard.

A synopsis for the movie shares: "Summer 1939, Hitler’s power is growing and tensions between the UK and Germany are at boiling point. The Augusta Victoria College, a finishing school for daughters and goddaughters of the Nazi elite on the south-coast of England, is under close scrutiny after the mysterious disappearance of their teacher Mr Wheatley.

"The school governess, Miss Rocholl (Judi Dench), hires English teacher Thomas Miller (Eddie Izzard) to replace Wheatley and help prepare the girls for the Anglo-German fellowship. Thomas slowly raises the suspicions of Ilse Keller (Carla Juri), the girls’ German tutor, who has secrets of her own.

Advertisements

"Caught in the crossfires, Thomas is framed for murder and goes on the run to clear his name and uncover Ilse’s true plan for the girls. Can he stop her before it’s too late?"

Six Minutes to Midnight premieres on Sky Cinema from 26 March.