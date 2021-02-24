Jonny Wilkinson and Nicola Adams to join Bear Grylls in Wild Adventure specials

ITV has announced two Bear Grylls Wild Adventure specials.

The survivalist will be joined by former rugby union player Jonny Wilkinson and former boxer Nicola Adams.

They will face the gruelling and harsh terrain of Dartmoor in a once in a lifetime experience and test of their survival instincts, battling the wild and pushing their physical and mental limits.

ITV tease: "From rock climbing, rappelling, abseiling to crossing ice cold rivers, the stars will also learn the key basic survival skills necessary to survive in remote terrain like Dartmoor.

"In addition to the physical challenge of the adventures, Bear will also have the chance to get to know his companions by speaking to them about their lives, achievements, key life moments, as well as their hopes for the future.

"And of course, Bear will be sourcing some wilderness survival food to sustain them through the journeys."

Bear Grylls said: “Both Jonny and Nicola are icons of their sports, and for me to be able to find out about their journey to stardom and their struggles along the way was a real privilege.

"The wild is a great leveller and also revealer, and to share this adventure with both these legends was special.0

"I admire their tenacity and willingness to talk so honestly. They both shone bright out there.”

Jonny Wilkinson, added: “Spending time with Bear, being challenged in so many ways, and sharing a few intense adventure experiences, was an absolute privilege. I’ll always remember this one!”

Nicola Adams said: “Being on Bear Grylls Wild Adventures was a surreal experience – it’s a challenge I’ve always wanted to do and be a part of.

"I love getting out of my comfort zone but this was unlike anything I’ve done before.

"I’m grateful to Bear and the rest of the team for helping me through this and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we got up to.”

Amanda Stavri Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment for ITV said: "Viewers can expect an adrenaline fuelled quest as we see the ultimate adventurer Bear Grylls challenge rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson and sporting inspiration Nicola Adams.

"I'm excited to watch them being pushed to their limits in the wild and seeing them like we've never seen them before."

The two hour-long specials will air on ITV this Spring.