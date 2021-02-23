Four In A Bed new series 2021 confirmed with brand new episodes

Four In A Bed is back with new episodes for 2021 - here's all you need to know.

Four In A Bed is the hit show from Channel 4 in which four sets of proud B&B owners compete to see which one provides the best value for money.

In each episode they stay at one another's establishments before giving feedback and what they consider a fair price for their stay. At the end of the week one will come out on top as the best value B&B.

Four In A Bed 2021 new series start date

Four In A Bed will be back with brand new episodes from Monday, 1 March at 5PM on Channel 4.

As always, episodes will air weekdays Monday-Friday at 5PM.

In the first week things begin in Birkdale, on Merseyside, at N'ista Boutique Rooms, run by Ian and Sally Lawless.

For the second visit of the week, the B&Bers head to Oakleigh Guest House in Blackpool, owned by Mark and Sean Lannister.

After a four-month break due to the pandemic, the competition continues as Linda Milner and her friend Lany welcome the B&Bers to Bay House in Scarborough for a socially distanced stay.

The Farrier in Cayton, North Yorkshire is the week's final destination, run by mum-and-daughter team Suzie and Dani Bushby

The final episode of the week is payment day as the B&Bers give feedback and it's revealed just who has won. The winner of the week is determined by the B&B which receives the greatest percentage of what they charge.

You can watch episodes of Four In A Bed online via the All 4 player here.

Airing since 2010, there have been over four-hundred episodes of Four In A Bed and its sister show Three In A Bed.