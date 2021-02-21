Saturday Night Takeaway returns to ITV with huge viewing figures

Saturday Night Takeaway's 2021 return saw a peak audience of more than 8 million viewers.

The new series launched on Saturday night with the first of seven brand new episodes.

Featuring a live virtual audience, the show returned with an peak viewership of 8.1 million viewers, with the show averaging an impressive 7.3 million viewers.

This makes it the second highest rating programme of the year outside of news and sport across any channel, behind only The Masked Singer which concluded last Saturday on ITV.

The audience last night continues ITV’s ratings dominance on Saturday nights - with ITV being the most watched channel across over 75% or 45 out of the 60 Saturdays since the start of 2020. This rises to over 77% of Saturdays (46 out of 60 Saturdays) in terms of popularity with 16-34 audiences.

The 2021 series opened to 1.2 million 16-34 viewers, making it one of the highest rating programmes of the year for this demographic, outside of news and sport.

Elsewhere on Saturday night the latest episode of The Voice UK averaged over 4 million viewers.

Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs were back for the first half of this year's battle rounds.

You can catch up with both The Voice UK and Saturday Night Takeaway online via the ITV Hub here.