Billie Piper's I Hate Suzie season 2 confirmed by Sky

Sky has confirmed that Billie Piper's I Hate Suzie season 2 is on its way.

The hit series, which first premiered in 2020, will be back for more.

However don't expect it to start too soon - Sky say that the new series won't begin filming until 2022 with a release date to be confirmed.

They tweeted today (February 19): "We are so excited to continue the journey of Suzie Pickles.

"Filming starts in 2022. More news to come (our lips are sealed until then)"

Billie Piper takes the lead role of Suzie Pickles in the dark comedy drama about the moment in life when the mask slips, asking if any of us can survive being well and truly ‘known’.

The first season followed Suzie as her life is upended when she is hacked and a photo of her emerges in an extremely compromising position. The series shows her unravelling as the event ricochets around every area of her life.

Created by Piper together with Lucy Prebble, the series followed Suzie through the stages of shock, denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger and acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi (Leila Farzad) try to hold her life, career and marriage to Cob (Daniel Ings) together.

I Hate Suzie airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.