James Newman confirmed as UK's 2021 Eurovision entry

James Newman has been confirmed as the UK's 2021 Eurovision entry.

James will return to the competition having originally been due to represent the UK at last year's cancelled contest.

As with all acts for the 2021 contest, James will be performing with a new song which will be revealed in March.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands in May 2021.

James Newman said: “I’m so excited and honoured to be getting a second chance at representing my country in the Eurovision Song Contest. I haven’t stopped making new music in lockdown and I can’t wait for everyone to hear the song I’m taking to Eurovision in 2021.”

Jo Wallace, Acting Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC, added: “We are so pleased to have James back with us and representing the United Kingdom at Eurovision 2021. After 2020 and the postponing of the 65th song contest Eurovision is exactly what everyone needs!”

Mel Balac, Creative Director for BBC Studios, commented: “James has really embraced being part of the Eurovision family and team ESC UK are delighted that he is getting another shot at Eurovision.”

Music company BMG will release and publish the song.

Alistair Norbury, President, Repertoire & Marketing UK for BMG, said: “BMG are delighted to continue our involvement with Eurovision and to remain in partnership with the BBC.

"As soon as 2020 was cancelled we immediately turned our attention to returning with James but with a brand new song. There is definitely a strong feeling of unfinished business!”

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22 May in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and will be broadcast live on BBC One with commentary by Graham Norton; and live on BBC Radio 2 with commentary from Ken Bruce.

Ken Bruce will be also be previewing Eurovision on his Radio 2 show from 9.30am-12 noon on Friday 21 May. The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18 & Thursday 20 May, broadcast live on BBC Four.

As one of the Big Five countries (United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Italy), the United Kingdom does not have to qualify from the semi-final stage of the competition and will gain automatic access to the Saturday Grand Final. The Netherlands, as the incumbent champion, will also not need to qualify from the semi-final stage and will gain automatic entry to the Grand Final.