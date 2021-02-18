Helena Bonham Carter and David Mitchell will join Greg Davies on the cast of his new BBC One sitcom The Cleaner.

The Cleaner is a new six-part series written by and starring Greg Davies.

Greg plays Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a state-certified cleaning technician with a very special field of work: as a crime scene cleaner he is responsible for the removal of any signs of death.

The full cast announced will see Greg joined by Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), David Mitchell (Upstart Crow, Back), Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours), Donald Sumpter (Game Of Thrones) and Shobu Kapoor (Four Weddings And A Funeral).

They'll be joined by Ruth Madeley (Years And Years), Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie musical), Zita Sattar (Casualty), Georgie Glen (The Crown, Call The Midwife), Bill Skinner (Ted Lasso) and Esmonde Cole (Still So Awkward).

A teaser for the show shares: "Armed with chemicals, scrubbing brushes and cleaning rags, Wicky removes the gruesome mess at the scene of the crime.

"When carrying out his duties, he stumbles across the strangest of people, from the victim’s relatives, employers, neighbours and acquaintances to occasionally even the murderers themselves. And because he’s a sociable type, he sometimes gossips more than he cleans..."

Greg Davies said today: “I’m thrilled that this remarkable collection of actors has agreed to appear next to me on screen. Scrubbing up blood in a hazmat suit in front of them will be a pleasure.”

Shane Allen, Commissioning Controller for BBC Comedy added: “Pinched myself when I saw all this comedy and acting royalty in one show.

"It’s all down to Greg’s well hewn scripts which take us in to different character worlds in surprising and funny ways each week, as Wicky has a transformative effect on those he comes across.

"The Cleaner delivers on BBC One’s unique commitment to make UK comedy for a mainstream audience.”

The six-part show is being made by Studio Hamburg UK

Vivien Muller-Rommel, Studio Hamburg UK, said: “It is a great honour for us at Studio Hamburg UK to produce a show that brings together some true British icons.

"We couldn’t have wished for a better clean-up crew to bring Greg’s brilliant scripts to life.”

An air date for the series is to be confirmed.

Picture: BBC