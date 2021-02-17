Jamie & Harry Redknapp become the first victims of Ant & Dec's pranks on Saturday Night Takeaway this week.

Saturday Night Takeaway returns for 2021 fronted as always by Ant and Dec.

Advertisements

As ever SNT will air live on Saturday nights on ITV with a host of special guests and plenty of surprises.

This week' first episode sees I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear return with Jamie & Harry Redknapp.

The pair put themselves in total control of Ant and Dec as they interview potential staff for a new restaurant venture.

You can watch a first look clip in the video above.

Elsewhere in this weekend's show, Gary Barlow is live in the studio for an incredible End of The Show Show.

Saturday Night Takeaway starts Saturday, 20 February at 7PM on ITV.

Advertisements

Also on this year's series is a brand new viewer give-away.

Ant & Dec will also introduce new mini-series called Double Trouble, which sees Ant & Dec clones go rogue! Famous faces appearing in the sketches include Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon, survival expert Bear Grylls, football pundit Jermaine Jenas, Prue Leith and TV host Alison Hammond.

Fluer East joins the show with a new segment while Ant v Dec returns with a series of new challenges.

Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear returns with a range of stars taking part in hidden camera hits including Davina McCall and Sir Mo Farah.

Plus, Ant and Dec get their prosthetic costumes on as they return as popular Pandas Bam & Boo. This time they’re hiding out in Hamleys toy shop within a teddy bear’s picnic and they need the kids' help to escape!

For 2021 Saturday Night Takeaway will feature a live 'virtual audience at home, with one viewer taking on the classic end of show game Win The Ads.

Meanwhile alongside the main show, 2021 introduces a brand new spin-off!

Advertisements

You'll be able to get more from Saturday Night Takeaway online from the ITV Hub straight after the end of each episode airing on TV.

Saturday Night Takeaway 2021 airs Saturday nights on ITV and on the ITV Hub at 7PM.