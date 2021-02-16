The Flight Attendant will come to the UK in March on Sky One and NOW TV.

Starring Kaley Cuoco, the eight-part series will premiere on TV on 19 March and will be available to watch online from NOW TV.

Advertisements

A teaser of the series shares: "The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (series star and executive producer Kaley Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened."

The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

Alongside Cuoco the cast features Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, Nolan Gerard Funk and Rosie Perez.

In the US the show premiered in November 2020 on HBO Max and has already been renewed for a second season.

The show recently received nominations for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Kaley Cuoco for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy from the Golden Globe Awards; Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Kaley Cuoco for Oustanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series from the Screen Actors Guild Awards; Best Comedy Series and Kaley Cuoco for Best Actress in a Comedy Series from the Critics’ Choice Awards; and Best New Series at the Writers Guild Awards.