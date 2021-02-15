BBC announces new climate change documentary with Greta Thunberg

The BBC has announced a new climate change documentary featuring Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The three-part series follows environmental activist Greta Thunberg as she seeks to raise awareness of the accelerating climate change and spread her message, that we must act to drastically reduce our carbon emissions.

The BBC share: "Greta explores the science as she travels to extraordinary locations across the globe where the impact of a changing climate is glaringly obvious both for the planet and for the inevitable human costs.

"From the burning tar sands of the Canadian Oil Industry to the coal mines of Europe and the melting glaciers of the USA, she witnesses first hand the consequences of climate change and makes clear the reasons why she thinks something must be done.

"On her journey she meets leading climate scientists and confronts the complexity of what is required to make change happen exploring possible actions and technology that could help limit global warming, from advanced technology to the role all of us can play.

"The series also hears from a range of academics, economists and experts, further exploring the climate change science Greta encounters on the ground."

Filming the documentary series started in late 2019 before continuing with Greta at home in Sweden. as the pandemic took hold.

An air date is to be confirmed.

