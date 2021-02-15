How to watch Britney Spears documentary in the UK online and TV

2021 Britney Spears documentary Framing Britney Spears is coming to the UK - here's how to watch online and TV.

Framing Britney Spears, presented by the New York Times, first premiered on 5 February in the US.

The film looks into the singer's career and ongoing conservatorship court battle with her father.

Watch Framing Britney Spears on TV and online in the UK

Framing Britney Spears will premiere in the UK on Sky Documentaries on Tuesday, 16 February at 9PM. The channel is available on Sky channel 114 and Virgin Media channel 277.

Alternatively you'll be able to watch online and catch up via NOW TV or Sky Go or Sky On Demand (for Sky subscribers).

The film runs for 90 minutes.

Director Samantha Stark told Sky News of the documentary: "I really hope that when people watch this, they take a step back and reassess their view of who Britney is as a person and as an artist and a woman.

"I hope people also look at how they participated in the media coverage of her. It's so mean-spirited and there was so much glee in her suffering.

"Why did no one say anything or condemn any of this coverage of her back then? It just felt so normalised. And it wasn't that long ago.

"So I hope people really take a look at that and about how we treat young women. Number one, I hope people come away with a new understanding of Britney Spears."

Britney did not take part in the film herself but appeared to make reference to its release with a post on social media.

She wrote on Twitter: "Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories. We all have so many different bright beautiful lives.

"Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."

