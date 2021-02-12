Olivia Meets Her Match will return for a second series in 2021, it's been announced.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood will be back after the first series of her show became ITVBe’s most successful launch of 2020.

Advertisements

This new eight-part series will once again offer an exclusive access-all-areas insight into the glamorous life of the straight-talking reality TV favourite and her footballer fiance Bradley Dack, as the couple draw closer to their wedding day.

Viewers will join the pair every step of the way and while the couple’s plans for a lavish wedding celebration continue to hang in the balance, Olivia and Bradley make the move to their brand-new home, and gear up towards Olivia’s milestone 30th birthday.

Olivia Attwood said today: “Guess who’s back?

"I loved bringing everyone along for the wild ride that is mine and Brad’s life last series and I can’t wait to do it all over again, and show everyone what we’ve been up to!”

The first series is currently available to watch online via ITV Hub here.

Picture: ITV.