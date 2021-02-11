Unforgotten 2021 trailer and start date for season 4 revealed

Unforgotten starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar is back on ITV for a fourth series.

BAFTA nominated actors Nicola Walker (Last Tango In Halifax, The Split) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday, Goodness Gracious Me) reprise their roles as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan.

The new six-part series charts a fresh investigation into another emotionally-charged cold case murder.

The opening episode begins with the discovery of a dismembered body in a scrap metal yard, which the team believe has been stored in a domestic freezer for thirty years. Various clues lead to the victim being identified as Matthew Walsh, a young man in his mid-twenties who went missing in March 1990.

You can watch a first trailer from the series below...

The main cast will be joined by Sheila Hancock (New Tricks, Delicious), Susan Lynch (Killing Eve, Apple Tree Yard), Phaldut Sharma (Hanna, EastEnders), Liz White (Life On Mars, Ackley Bridge), Andy Nyman (Wanderlust, Peaky Blinders), Clare Calbraith (Baptiste, Little Boy Blue) and Lucy Speed (Marcella, National Treasure).

They'll be joined by returning actors Peter Egan (Downton Abbey, Hold The Sunset), Alastair Mackenzie (Deep Water, Cold Feet), Carolina Main (Blood, Grantchester), Lewis Reeves (Uncle, Inspector George Gently) and Jordan Long (Prime Suspect 1973, SS-GB).

Writer Chris Lang said: “I am so excited to be bringing back the Unforgotten team for a fourth series, as Cassie and Sunny take on perhaps their most challenging case to date. Once again, we have assembled an astonishing cast, and I cannot wait to see how the very finest actors of their generation, start bringing my characters to life.”

Unforgotten first debuted on ITV in 2015 and has gone on to prove a hit.

The show has received two BAFTA wins and a further nomination for its compelling performances, whilst the finale of the third series received average consolidated figures of almost 7 million viewers.

Picture: ITV