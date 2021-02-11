Gemma Collins joins RuPaul's Drag Race UK next week for the iconic Snatch Game.

The Queen of memes will appear in next Thursday's (18 February) episode as the queens showcase their best celebrity impressions and improv skills.

On the judging panel singer Jessie Ware will joins Michelle Visage and Alan Carr as another queen sashays away.

You can watch a first look at Gemma on the show below...

Babes, you're not going to believe this. The icon that is @missgemcollins is appearing on next week's episode, oh and it's only the bloody Snatch Game. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/n23YSIgrPj — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) February 11, 2021

For now, RuPaul's Drag Race UK continues tonight (11 February) at 7PM on BBC Three & BBC iPlayer.

RuPaul and the queens return from their lockdown hiatus and the search for the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar resumes.

With the queens reunited and added twists, there is much excitement in the air, but the competition picks up quickly as the queens form two groups for a Europop battle - The RuRuvision Song Contest.

In a glorious homage to Eurovision, the queens record and perform the same catchy song - but can they swerve the dreaded nul points?!

MNEK joins Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the judging panel as a fifth queen sashays away from the competition.

The twelve competing queens this year are: Tayce, Lawrence Chaney, Cherry Valentine, Tia Kofi, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Veronica Green, Sister Sister, Joe Black, Ellie Diamond, Asttina Mandella, and A’Whora.

Alongside the main show this week will be new one-off spin off, RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Queens On Lockdown

It will offer a never-before-seen look into the lockdown lives of the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, when they were sent home for a seven-month break in filming due to the pandemic.

Queens On Lockdown streams on BBC Three from Friday, 12 February at 6AM.

Picture: Gemma Collins - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Guy Levy