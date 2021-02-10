Flipping Fast: Channel 4 announces new property competition series

Channel 4 has announced a brand new property competition series.

Provisionally titled Flipping Fast, the new format will follow six people from across the UK who think they have what it takes to make the big time as property entrepreneurs, offering them a truly life changing chance to start their own property business.

Channel 4 explain: "The budding developers will each be given a whopping £100,000 investment to kickstart their business, competing against each other to see who can make the most profit from property in just 12 months.

"The contestants will receive support and advice from the watchful eye of a property expert, but they will only get the chance to find out how their competition are doing when each property listing goes live.

"After 12 months the most successful property flipper will be revealed. In addition to keeping their profits, the winner gets a cash prize of the full £100,000 investment given to them at the beginning of the process."

Commissioning editor Clemency Green said: "I am thrilled to be adding this brand-new competition format to the much-loved Channel 4 property slate.

"At a time when millions are considering a change in career and grappling with a tumultuous job market, who hasn’t daydreamed about the money to be made flipping houses? If only it was that simple!"

Melanie Leach of programme makers South Shore said: "Flipping houses is a job that millions of us dream of and we’re excited that in this brand new format C4 are going to make that dream a reality for the contestants on Flipping Fast."