The Chase's Anne Hegerty has been tipped to host Mastermind after John Humphrys stepped down.

The broadcaster announced at the weekend that his time on the show will end in March following the end of the latest celebrity series.

With the BBC yet to announce a replacement, The Chase star Anne Hegerty finds herself chalked up as the favourite to be asking the questions next series.

Bookmakers Betway have set her odds of 9/2 to be revealed as the next Mastermind host with Only Connect's Victoria Coren Mitchell and Pointless' Richard Osman also considered potential replacements.

Anne's fellow Chaser Jenny Ryan is next in the running at odds of 10/1

Betway’s Chad Yeomans said: “Broadcasting legend John Humphries will be sorely missed as The Mastermind host, after 18 years and more than 750 shows!

"Britain’s brightest brains are leading the hopefuls to be the next quizmaster, the Chase’s Anne Hegerty is favourite at 9/2 followed by Only Connect’s Victoria Coren Mitchell and Pointless’s Richard Osman at 11/2 and 7/1.”

Revealing his decision to stand down from Mastermind in his Daily Mail column, Humphrys said he didn't know who would replace him on the show.

“When the present series comes to an end in March there will be someone else in the chair," he said. "I wish my successor well, but I’m not sure I envy them, whoever ‘they’ may be."

For now, Mastermind continues with its Celebrity series on Saturday nights on BBC One. You can watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: ITV