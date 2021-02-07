Rachel Khoo announced as Great British Menu's new judge

Rachel Khoo will join the Great British Menu as a new judge for its next series.

The broadcaster and cookbook author previously fronted BBC series Little Paris Kitchen.

Rachel will be joining Great British Menu this spring as the competition’s new judge, joining Matthew Fort and Oliver Peyton. The three will be joined by a different guest each week.

Andi Oliver will return as host having stepped down as a judge last year.

Rachel said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of judge at the Great British Menu!

"We have some extraordinary chefs in the UK and the programme does a great job of showcasing that homegrown talent. I’m so proud to be part of the series and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store.”

Great British Menu's new series will air on BBC Two in March 2021.

The BBC tease: "Series 16 of Great British Menu is set to be its most inventive yet. With 2021 marking the 30th anniversary of Sir Timothy Berners-Lee donating the world wide web to the world, as well as Helen Sharman becoming the first British astronaut to go into space, chefs from across the UK will showcase their culinary creativity through dishes celebrating British innovation.

"Taking inspiration from early inventors in the world of computing, right through to modern-day medical pioneers, the chefs will have to prove their originality and technical flair to be in with the chance of serving their creations at the inimitable GBM banquet."

Picture: BBC