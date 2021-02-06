The Masked Singer - who are they? Favourites to be behind the mask revealed

The Masked Singer UK is back tonight on ITV - who is left to be revealed?

Ahead of tonight's semi-final, five acts remain in the competition with Sausage, Robin, Harlequin, Badger and Dragon to be unmasked.

Advertisements

When it comes to who's behind the mask, each character has a firm favourite.

Bookies Betfair as punters are putting their money on it being Sheridan Smith who is Sausage while Robin is hotly tipped to be Aston Merrygold.

Gabrielle is the favourite to be Harlequin while Ne-Yo is favourite to be behind Badger's mask.

Finally, Courtney Act is currently the favourite to be Dragon - with other names suggested including Steps singer Ian H Watkins.

Meanwhile there is a NEW favourite to win the show - previously it was Badger, but the smooth tones of Robin now make him 6/4 most likely to win the Masked Singer having seen his odds slashed from 4/1 last week.

Advertisements

Robin is followed by Badger (2/1), Sausage (4/1), Harlequin (5/1) and the rank outsider Dragon (16/1)

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "The competition is really hotting up now as we get to the final five singers, with armchair sleuths convinced they clearly know who is behind each of the masks.

"Sheridan Smith has the shortest odds at 1/4 to be sausage, followed by Aston Merrygold at 1/3 to be Robin and Gabrielle who is 1/2 to be Harlequin. Punters are a bit less confident in Ne-Yo at 4/5 to be Badger and Courtney Act who is 10/11 to be Dragon, but with more clues unveiled each week, they seem to be excelling as amateur Sherlock Holmes'.

"Meanwhile there is a new favourite to win the show in the form of Robin, whose clearly-trained professional singing voice has vowed viewers into slashing his odds from 4/1 to 6/4 to be champion."

The Masked Singer 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Joel Dommett hosts series 2 together with panellists Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Davina McCall.

Advertisements

Two more acts will be revealed this week before the grand final next Sunday sees the winner crowned.

Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV