Ant and Dec reveal big changes to Saturday Night Takeaway this year

Ant and Dec have revealed big changes to Saturday Night Takeaway this year.

ITV previously confirmed that Saturday Night Takeaway would start in February with a brand new series.

The last series ended mid-way through lockdown, resulting in the show airing without a studio audience and the planned epic finale in Florida to be cancelled.

A year later and with the pandemic still ongoing, the show will look a bit different.

In an interview with Digital Spy magazine the pair revealed plans for a "virtual wall" in place of an in-person audience.

Dec explained: "Such a lot of this show is about the audience. So we have researched ways, and are coming up with ways, to do a much more interactive, virtual wall, more than any other show has done.

"Our audience on the night, on the virtual wall, will be an interactive part of the show.

"You don't get that instant feedback, but that's what we're working on, on our virtual wall, to try and cut down delays to an absolute minimum and make it much more of a two-way exchange with our audience."

The pair also spoke about the potential for I'm A Celebrity to return to Wales later this year.

It was recently reported that I'm A Celebrity could keep its camp at Gwrych Castle instead of returning to Australia.

Ant said: "If during coronavirus we have to stay put and do it in Wales again, I'd be very happy. We were very welcomed in Wales.

"There were cardboard cut-outs of me and Dec in the butcher's, and the local school did a tribute. We'd happily go back there."

"We'd miss the sunshine, mind," he added.

Picture: ITV