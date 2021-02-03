Eurovision 2021 date confirmed with contest 'definitely' going ahead

A date for Eurovision 2021 has been set with the contest "definitely" going ahead this year.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest was originally due to take place in Rotterdam in May of 2020.

Advertisements

But the ongoing pandemic saw it cancelled due to various lockdown and travel restrictions.

Now it's been confirmed Eurovision Song Contest will definitely return in 2021, taking place on 18, 20, and 22 May in Rotterdam.

In a statement, the Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU) laid out its current plans for the show.

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, explained: “The Eurovision Song Contest will definitely make its welcome return this May despite the pandemic but, in the prevailing circumstances, it is regrettably impossible to hold the event in the way we are used to.

“We’re grateful for the renewed commitment and backing from the City of Rotterdam and the ongoing support of all the participating broadcasters. We very much hope to be able to gather in Rotterdam in May and will do all we can in the coming weeks to achieve this.

Advertisements

"With an ever-changing situation we are taking our time to ensure that we can host the Eurovision Song Contest in the best and safest way possible."

Currently Eurovision bosses are looking to hold a socially distanced event at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena with acts performing in person. There would be a limited capacity audience as well as limits to the members of each delegation.

If this isn't possible due to travel restrictions, the second scenario would involve acts performing virtually live from their home countries. There would still be a limited in-person audience at Rotterdam.

The last option would be a completely virtual event without any audience.

The EBU previously confirmed that last year's competitors were welcome to return this year but could not compete with the same songs.

The UK Eurovision entry for 2020 was James Newman with his new song My Last Breath.

Advertisements

It's not been confirmed if James will return to represent the UK in 2021.

He said previously: “I started something and I really want to finish it. I was on such a journey. If I got the opportunity to go next year I would love to.”