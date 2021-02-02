Sky has unveiled a first look trailer from its brand new drama The Nevers.

Created and executive produced by Joss Whedon, The Nevers stars Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly.

The six part series will debut later in 2021 on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

You can watch a first trailer for the series below...

A synopsis for the series shares: "In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the “Touched”: people - mostly women - who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities - some charming, some very disturbing.

"Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor.

"They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces - to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.

The cast also ncludes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O'Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost and Ben Chaplin.

Alongside Whedon, the show is executive produced by Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson and Philippa Goslett.

