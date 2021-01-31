Emma Willis: Delivering Babies new series start date confirmed for 2021

Emma Willis returns with a brand new series of Delivering Babies on W next month.

The new series was filmed during the first coronavirus lockdown and follows television presenter, mother of three and fully qualified Maternity Care Assistant Emma Willis going to find out just what it’s like to be pregnant and give birth during these remarkable times.

Emma Willis: Delivering Babies in 2020 will start on Monday, 15 February at 10PM on W.

The four-part series will see Emma reaching out to parents-to-be across the UK whose birthing plans have been thrown up in the air by lockdown.

After getting to know them virtually, couples turn the camera on themselves and film the stress, the drama and the joy of bringing new life into the world in the midst of a pandemic.

As restrictions ease, Emma travels to meet the families in person to find out how they’re getting on. From elective caesareans to hypno-births, complicated theatre procedures to water births Emma Willis: Delivering Babies in 2020 takes the natural drama, intensity and emotion of childbirth and turns into a piece of bold, intimate and heartfelt television.

Emmma said: "I think my favourite thing about making this series was connecting with people during a time when you had no contact with anyone. It was really nice to have a window into what was happening on wards last year, but also being a part of someone’s journey during a time of COVID and seeing how people navigated it.

"But, overall, it was nice to be able to go on that little adventure with them and reach people during such a special moment in their lives."

She added: "I think my key take out for this series is that life goes on and babies are still going to be born. There’s lots of devastation and sadness for everyone to deal with right now, but there’s still pockets of hope and joy happening all across the world and we have the chance to witness a small slice of that in our new series."

And reflecting on 2020, Emma shared: "Firstly, like everyone else, it really hit home how incredible the NHS are. I’ve always known that they are very special humans having grown up around the NHS, but it was so lovely seeing the wave of appreciation from the country throughout 2020.

"I really hope that one day when the pandemic is over that we keep that appreciation going because I think that’s when they will need the support and love more than ever.

"Secondly though, I am being less wasteful with food. I noticed that during the lockdowns last year when we couldn’t get food, I literally didn’t waste one thing. Not one vegetable went out of date and any leftovers in the fridge were absolutely consumed. I’ve just become much more mindful about the way that us as a family live.

"I am also appreciating my time at home with my kids and I always appreciate my parents, but having only seen them two or three times in a year is really tough. My appreciation for them is off the scale. Sometimes you’re so busy and think about how you haven’t seen them for a while, and then you really realise how much you need to spend time with them. I’ve also realised that I’m an over- worrier, so I’m trying to stop over-worrying!"

Emma Willis: Delivering Babies in 2020 from Monday, 15 February at 10PM on W.