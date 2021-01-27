The Tourist cast announced for new BBC One drama

BBC One has announced the cast for its new drama The Tourist.

The six-part series comes from writing duo Harry and Jack Williams (The Missing, Baptiste, Liar)

A synopsis teases: "In the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, a British man is pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and The Man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is.

"With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback."

The Tourist cast

Jamie Dornan will lead the cast of The Tourist as The Man.

Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin’, Patti Cakes) will star as Helen Chambers, a fledgling Probationary Constable, and Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line Of Duty, Roadkill) is set to play Luci, a waitress who’s swept into The Man’s journey for answers.

Hugo Weaving (The Lord Of The Rings, Patrick Melrose) plays Agent Lachlan Rogers, one of the most highly regarded detective inspectors in Australia, leading Major Crime for the state police.

Further casting is to be confirmed.

Jamie Dornan said: “The Tourist are some of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read. I can’t wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people.”

Danielle Macdonald added: “Helen is a fascinating and intriguing character, I fell in love with her on page one. I ended up reading all the episodes in one sitting because I couldn’t put them down! I’m so excited to get to be a part of this incredible project and I can’t wait to start filming alongside the amazing cast and production team.”

Shalom Brune-Franklin commented: "This story is unique and I'm excited to be a part of bringing it to life with this brilliant team. I'm looking forward to adding to the thrilling mystery of these scripts with the wonderfully intriguing character of Luci. It's very exciting to be working on such a great project in Australia - it's going to be a lot of fun."

Hugo Weaving said: “I’m very excited to be slipping into the skin of one of the fabulously idiosyncratic characters who people the desert landscape of The Tourist. The scripts are wonderful. Dark and shocking, surprising and hilarious and always very human. This is a tonally uniquely project and should be an unforgettable ride and shoot for us all.”

The Tourist is due to begin production later in 2021 with a release date to be revealed.

The show will air on BBC One in the UK, HBO MAX in the US and ZDF as the German broadcaster.