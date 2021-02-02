Will there be a Marcella series 4? Latest on the hit ITV drama

Marcella is back on ITV with its third series - and fans already want to know if there will be a fourth.

Marcella stars Anna Friel in the title role as detective Marcella Backland.

The new third series has eight episodes - but is more on the way?

Will Marcella return for series four?

At the time of writing ITV has yet to confirm what's in store for Marcella.

Series 4 of Marcella hasn't been officially announced - we'll update this post once we have news.

If Marcella does return for a fourth season it likely won't be released for a while

The show typically airs once every two years and the ongoing pandemic could cause further delays to any potential future series.

Watch Marcella on TV and online

Marcella series 3 premiered on ITV on Tuesday, 26 January at 9PM. Episodes will continue on TV weekly.

Alternatively the full series is available to watch online via the ITV Hub here where Series 2 is also available to watch on catchup.

You can also watch series 1-3 of Marcella on BritBox UK here.

Outside the UK, Marcella is available to stream on Netflix.

What happens in Marcella series 3?

The new series focuses on Marcella’s new life in Belfast as an undercover detective.

A teaser reads: "She has taken on the identity of Keira and has infiltrated the infamous Maguire family, but as she investigates their activities, questions come to the fore about how much she has embraced Keira’s persona and personality and left Marcella behind.

"In true Marcella style, the series has interweaving storylines with strands focusing upon the Maguires’ criminal operations. As she inhabits the character of Keira, Marcella’s quest for the truth puts her in danger and others in harm’s way. Her undercover role makes her take risks, but will her old life eventually catch up with her?"

Picture: ITV

