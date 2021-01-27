Inside No. 9 season 6 cast revealed as new series returns to BBC Two

Inside No. 9 is back for series 6 with the cast for the new season revealed.

Inside No. 9 will return to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later in 2021.

The new run of the unmissable thrilling comedy series will once again include six stand-alone stories and will be broadcast weekly.

The cast for series six will include Sian Clifford (Fleabag, Quiz), Adrian Dunbar (Line Of Duty), Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, Noughts + Crosses), Lindsay Duncan (A Discovery Of Witches, Black Mirror), Kevin Bishop (Porridge), Nick Mohammed (Intelligence), Bhavna Limbachia (Coronation Street, Citizen Khan), Sarah Parish (W1A, Atlantis) and Gemma Whelan (The End of the F***ing World, Game Of Thrones, Upstart Crow), with more names set to be confirmed in due course.

Sir Derek Jacobi becomes the first actor to return to Inside No. 9, after providing the voice of Dennis Fulcher in the critically acclaimed series three episode, The Devil Of Christmas.

Creators and writers Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton say: “We started filming in March last year but had to hit pause due to the pandemic.

"After a nine-month gestation it’s a relief to finally deliver our sixth series to the world.

"As proud parents we couldn’t possibly choose a favourite, but like any youngest sibling this series is cheeky, funny - and can get away with murder."

Shane Allen, Controller, BBC Comedy Commissioning, added: “Reece and Steve plough yet more fertile genre comedy talent to these modern masterpieces.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios Production, commented: “We’re delighted to have concluded filming the sixth season of Inside No. 9.

"It's a unique series we could not be prouder of, and we are in awe of Reece and Steve’s extraordinary ability to continually raise the bar. Long live Inside No. 9!"

You can watch past episodes of Inside No. 9 on BBC iPlayer.

The start date for the six-episode new series will be announced in due course.

Picture: BBC