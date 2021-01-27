The Drowning cast and start date from new Channel 5 drama

The Drowning is coming to Channel 5 - here's all you need to know.

The series stars Jill Halfpenny as Jodie, a mother still recovering from the loss of her son who went missing eight years ago.

Advertisements

When she encounters Daniel, she is convinced he is her son. But her fixation threatens to collapse the life she’s painstakingly rebuilt, as it leads her down a dangerous and morally dubious path.

The Drowning air date

The new series will start on Channel 5 on Monday, 1 February at 9PM.

The series has four episodes which will continue nightly at 9PM through to Thursday, 4 February.

You can watch on Channel 5 and online via My5.

The Drowning cast

Jill Halfpenny stars as Jodie with Jonas Armstrong as her brother Jason.

Advertisements

Deborah Findley plays Lynn, Jodie's mother, while Cody Molka plays Daniel with Rupert Penry-Jones as his father Mark.

Jade Anouka plays Jodie’s friend Yasmin and Babs Olusanmokun plays Ade.

Executive producer Jason Maza said of the show: “We knew we had a fantastic script, so we really wanted a show that felt like we were getting premium talent on the screen.

“I have been a fan of Jill Halfpenny’s for a long time, the work she has done has been consistently brilliant, but I do think her performance in this has blown away all of us. She goes on such a journey and so I think this is up there with her best performances.

“And then with Rupert Penry-Jones I had actually worked with years ago on Silk for the BBC and he has been off in America but he is such a good actor.

Advertisements

“With Jonas Armstrong, again he is someone I have admired for many years and he was so good in The Bay last year and I really wanted to work with him, he was our first choice and we were lucky that the people we wanted said yes.”

Picture: ViacomCBS / Photographer - Bernard Walsh