What's On TV tonight? What to watch on Tuesday, 26 January

Here are our top picks from tonight's TV (Tuesday, 26 January).

From the return of Marcella to the start of Celebrity Best Home Cook - here's what to watch tonight.

Marcella - 9PM, ITV

Marcella returns with Anna Friel for a third series. Hugo Speer and Ray Panthaki also return to the series whilst Amanda Burton joins the drama as the formidable matriarch of the Maguire family.

Following on from the dramatic conclusion of the previous series, the eight new episodes focus upon Marcella’s new life in Belfast as an undercover detective. She has taken on the identity of Keira and has infiltrated the infamous Maguire family, but as she investigates their activities, questions come to the fore about how much she has embraced Keira’s persona and personality and left Marcella behind.

In true Marcella style, the series has interweaving storylines with strands focusing upon the Maguires’ criminal operations. As she inhabits the character of Keira, Marcella’s quest for the truth puts her in danger and others in harm’s way. Her undercover role makes her take risks, but will her old life eventually catch up with her?

The full series will be available to stream online via the ITV Hub after the first episode airs on TV.

Celebrity Best Home Cook

Celebrity Best Home Cook - 9PM, BBC One

The search for the first ever Celebrity Best Home Cook begins with ten celebrities battling it out in this new series.

Taking part are reality TV star Ferne McCann; broadcaster and former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls; Don’t Take My Baby and Years And Years actor, Ruth Madeley; Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read Wilson; Coronation Street and Doctor Who actor Shobna Gulati; CBBC presenter and Strictly contestant Karim Zeroual; journalist and presenter Rachel Johnson; comedian and presenter Ed Byrne; comedian and writer Desiree Burch; and former Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas.

The trio of judges putting them through their culinary paces are the queen of home cooking Dame Mary Berry, Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett and fruit & veg expert Chris Bavin. On hand. with plenty of socially-distanced support and encouragement, is presenter Claudia Winkleman, who hosts with her usual dose of wit and warmth. Continues Wednesday.

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion - 9PM, E4

The new series continues with The Celebrity Dating Agency having set up in a swanky new home. For the very first time, the celebs and their potential matches all bed down together in one very plush mansion, under the ever-watchful eyes of dating experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson.

In this episode, it's the turn of the celeb girls to attend their very first Mansion Mixer, where they'll have their pick of ten eligible, single guys. But which five will they choose to move into the Mansion? Sophie is shocked by the entrance of a familiar face, while Kimberly chats up a guy with a rather racy profession. Meanwhile, Chloe is uncharacteristically nervous and needs a pep talk from the agents.

Elsewhere, Wayne, Curtis, Karim and Tom are enjoying getting to know the single girls they met at their mixer and for one of them, the night ends on a romantic high...

(L-R) Karim Zeroual, Chloe Ferry, Tom Read Wilson, Anna Williamson, Paul C Brunson, Sophie Hermann, Curtis Pritchard, Kimberley Hart Simpson, Tom Zanetti and Wayne Lineker.

First Dates - 10PM, Channel 4

First inside the restaurant this time is 37-year-old double-divorcee Ian. While his mates run sweepstakes on when his next marriage will happen, Ian just sees himself as an eternal 'romantic - hoping to be third-time lucky'. His date, 30-year-old Amy, is also divorced. Is she open to Ian's past and also open to a future?

While neuroscientist Gerald admits to fitting the 'stereotypical scientist' profile, the 62-year-old struggles to apply any method to his dating. His date is 59-year-old 'free-spirit' Lisa, an 'arty' writer who has spent most of her life 'providing and caring' but is now ready to find love for herself.

Twenty-three-year-old Lauren wants to break the cycle of hooking up with the 'f*** boy' type. While 28-year-old Ben might be the right match, Lauren's head is turned by another man in the restaurant. Proud barbershop owner Danny, who's 30, tries to overcome his nerves with five pre-date pints. What does Danny's date Abbie, a cruise ship singer, make of his demeanour?

