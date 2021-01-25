What's On TV tonight? What to watch on Monday, 25 January

Here are our top picks from tonight's TV (Monday, 25 January).

From the return of Euphoria to the start of Celebs Go Dating - here's what to watch tonight.

Euphoria - 9PM Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Euphoria’s second special episode Part Two: Jules premieres tonight on Sky Atlantic and online via NOW TV on the 25 January 2021.

The special episode directed by Sam Levinson, titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob,” follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. It follows part one, Euphoria: Trouble Don't Last Always which debuted in December. You can catch up online via NOW TV.

Katie Price & Harvey. Picture credit: Glenn Gratton

Katie Price: Harvey and Me - 8:30PM, BBC One

Katie Price: Harvey and Me, the one-off film will see Katie share what it’s really like to be a mum of a disabled child approaching adulthood.

The BBC say of the series: "As Harvey moves from child to adult services, Katie, like millions of parents of children with additional needs, has difficult decisions to make about his future: where will he be treated when he can no longer go to Great Ormond Street? Where he will live? What level of independence might he achieve? What are his work opportunities?

"Katie’s instinct has always been to keep Harvey as close to her as she can, but as he transitions into adulthood, Katie has to face her own fears as she learns to let go. Katie not only needs to find what’s right for him, but also come to terms with how her own identity will shift without him at the front and centre of her life."

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion - 9PM, E4

The Celebrity Dating Agency is back with a swanky new home. For the very first time, the celebs and their potential matches all bed down together in one very plush mansion, under the ever-watchful eyes of dating experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson.

Celebs Go Dating 2021 line up

In this first episode, Ibiza legend Wayne Lineker, TV presenter Karim Zeroual, superstar DJ Tom Zanetti and dancer Curtis Pritchard are thrown into the action straightaway at the very first Mansion Mixer, while the girls - Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry, Made in Chelsea star Sophie Hermann and Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson - watch on.

But there's difficult decisions to be made as the agents reveal just six single girls can be invited to move into the Mansion...

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad - 8PM, ITV

Barney Walsh’s European road trip continues with a stop in Switzerland.

They take in the breath-taking views with a ride on a mountain rollercoaster, before exercising their vocal chords when they try the Swiss tradition of yodeling.

The following day, Barney arranges a unique way for them to enjoy some local cheese, and then drive to the Contra Dam, where Barney reveals they are about to attempt one of James Bond’s most iconic stunts, a petrifying 220 metre-high bungee jump.

Long Lost Family

Long Lost Family - 9PM, ITV

Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell reunite, this week offering up two stories of missing relatives found much closer than the searchers could ever have imagined.

The first story is of a mother who’s never got over the decision made for her 50 years ago – to have her first-born child adopted. Pauline Pedder became pregnant when she was just a schoolgirl in Huddersfield. Now 65, she’s longing to find her daughter, who she’s never forgotten. When Long Lost Family takes up the search, an unprecedented twist reveals that Pauline’s daughter lives in Huddersfield, has been doing her own investigations into her past and knows much more about her birth mother than expected.

Meanwhile in Blackpool, trainee nurse Donna Cowell’s life has been overshadowed by fears of what happened to her younger brother. Having grown up in the care system and had a difficult childhood, Donna turns to Long Lost Family to find out whether her brother avoided the same fate. But what she never could have guessed is that her brother turns out to be living just round the corner from her.

Picture: Sky