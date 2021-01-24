What's On TV tonight? What to watch on Sunday, 24 January

Here are our top picks from tonight's TV (Sunday, 24 January).

From Dancing On Ice's first elimination to the end of The Cabins - here's what to watch tonight.

Advertisements

Dancing On Ice - 6PM, ITV

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the Greatest Show on Ice continues. Six more celebrities and their professional skating partners perform in the hope of avoiding the first dreaded skate off. This week performing are Billie Shepherd, Colin Jackson, Faye Brookes, Graham Bell, Myleene Klass and Sonny Jay.

The bottom placed skater when judges' scores are combined with viewer votes will face Lady Leshurr in the first skate off.

The formidable Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up the ice panel alongside dance supremo, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman. They'll decide which of the bottom two skaters will be heading home.

The Cabins on ITV2

The Cabins Reunion: Out of the Woods - 9PM, ITV2

Fresh from the end of the series, Clara Amfo hosts a studio reunion show, the grand finale of The Cabins, aptly named “Out of the Woods”.

The doors of the Cabins have closed - but are any of the couples still together? Clara is joined by friend of the show David Potts, who helps out as we discover the answer to the question on everyone’s lips... is anyone still a Cabins couple?

Advertisements

Plus, there are shock revelations, awkward confrontations and some exclusive unseen footage.

A Perfect Planet - 8PM, BBC One

Sir David Attenborough's new BBC One nature series continues, this week exploring the world's oceans.

How Earth's five oceans connect to form the largest ecosystem on the planet, and how its network of currents supports the health of the seas and marine wildlife.

Siobhan McSweeney, Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller.

The Great Pottery Throw Down - 8PM, Channel 4

The battle of the clay continues in the brand-new series of The Great Pottery Throw Down, hosted by Siobhán McSweeney, as 12 of Britain's best home potters compete to become champion.

In this fruity episode, the 10 remaining potters are challenged to make a fruit bowl full of realistic ceramic fruits, and face a blindfolded throw down with a twist, as judges Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones decide who will be named potter of the week and who will be heading home.

Finding Alice - 9PM, ITV

ITV's new contemporary drama Finding Alice continues with its second episode. The six-part drama created by Roger Goldby, Keeley Hawes and Simon Nye, and written by Roger and Simon focuses on Alice’s honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief, love and life after the death of her partner Harry.

Advertisements

Meeting George leaves Alice shaken. He does look like Harry, but why didn’t he show up when Harry was alive? Before Alice can deal with that revelation, first she must arrange a funeral for the man she loved. Alice can’t bear the thought of Harry in a graveyard and finds herself at loggerheads with Minnie and Gerry over what Harry would have wanted.

BAFTA-nominated Keeley Hawes plays the role of Alice, and is joined by a star-studded cast including Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers as Alice’s parents Sarah and Roger, and Jason Merrells as her partner Harry.

As well as airing weekly on TV, you can watch the full series now on ITV Hub.

The Serpent on BBC One

The Serpent - 9PM, BBC One

BBC One's thrilling new drama continues, based on the astonishing true story of how one of the most elusive criminals of the 20th century was caught and brought to trial.

With the police operation pending, a nervous waiting game ensues for Charles, Marie-Andrée and Ajay to return to Kanit House. But is Charles one step ahead of the situation? Later, as a clock ticks down, Herman and Charles are locked in an exhausting battle of wits.

Award-winning French actor Tahar Rahim stars with Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle and Ellie Bamber.

Advertisements

Picture: ITV