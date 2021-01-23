Kenneth Branagh will lead the cast as Prime Minister Boris Johnson in new Sky drama This Sceptred Isle.

This Sceptred Isle is an Sky Original drama which will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV.

Advertisements

The five-part limited series will chart the events surrounding the U.K. Prime Minister, the government, and the country in the face of the first wave of the global pandemic.

A synopsis shares: "This Sceptred Isle will tell the tale of some of the most devastating events to ever befall the United Kingdom, and of a Prime Minister leading in these unprecedented times.

"The drama will trace the impact on Britain from this once in a generation pandemic, and the response of scientists, nurses, and doctors as they worked tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome the virus.

"It is based on the first-hand testimony of people from all walks of life; from Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and from hospitals and care homes across the country."

Michael Winterbottom (Welcome to Sarajevo, A Mighty Heart, 24 Hour Party People and The Road to Guantanamo) has co-written the series with Kieron Quirke, and will direct all five episodes.

Advertisements

Co-Writer & Director, Michael Winterbottom said: “The first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will be remembered forever. A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy.

"A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community. Our series weaves together countless true stories - from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country - chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus”.

Sky UK Managing Director of Content, Zai Bennett added: “Covid-19 has presented once-in-a-generation challenges to the world, and in the UK the resilience and fortitude of the public over the past year has been nothing short of extraordinary.

"Portraying NHS staff and key workers on the frontlines of the extraordinary fight, to those in government facing unprecedented challenges; Michael Winterbottom has a clear and compelling vision in telling this remarkable story."

This Sceptred Isle will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Advertisements

Further casting and a release date is to be confirmed.

Picture: Johan Persson