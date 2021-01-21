What's On TV tonight? What to watch on Thursday, 21 January

Here are our top picks from tonight's TV (Thursday, 21 January).

From the start of The Chaser's Road Trip to more from Drag Race UK - here's what to watch tonight.

The Chaser's Road Trip - 9PM, ITV

Three of the biggest brains of the quizzing universe - Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace - escape the confines of the studio to embark on an adventure like no other.

The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles follows the fearless brainboxes as they pit their wits against extraordinary competition as they try to answer the age old question 'Are we really as smart as we think we are?'

In this first episode, the Chasers journey to America to pit their wits against Kanzi, a Bonobo ape who is able to communicate with humans by using a series of pictures and symbols on a Lexigram, and in addition to this is also thought to be one of the first Apes to show an understanding of spoken English.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK episode 2 line up

RuPaul's Drag Race UK - 7PM, BBC Three/BBC iPlayer

The award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues with its second series.

The queens are settling in, but the pressure is on as their as their singing, acting and dancing skills are truly challenged in Rats - The Rusical, Drag Race’s first ever live musical

West End star Sheridan Smith joins Michelle Visage and Alan Carr on the judging panel as another queen exits the competition.

Death In Paradise - 9PM, BBC One

Series 10 of Death In Paradise continues. This week money doesn’t buy happiness for lottery winner Cherry (Laura Aikman), who is found dead at her luxurious villa.

Cherry (LAURA AIKMAN) - (C) Red Planet - Photographer: Denis Guyenon

This is much to the horror of her suave husband Gavin Jackson (Kelvin Fletcher) and friends Danielle (Faye McKeever) and husband Craig (Jason Manford), who were visiting the couple. No one was in the house when it happened, and if things weren’t complicated enough Cherry’s body seems to have vanished into thin air. This leaves Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and the rest of the team stumped for a suspect.

Things start to unravel as we discover that Danielle had an encounter with an intruder - but before she could see who it was, she was knocked unconscious.

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

A new series of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown begins with Jimmy Carr back to host the words and numbers game, with Rachel Riley and Susie Dent.

In this episode, Jon Richardson and Rosie Jones take on Sean Lock and Harry Hill while Nick Mohammed joins Susie in Dictionary Corner.

Pooch Perfect - 8PM, BBC One

Pooch Perfect continues with host Sheridan Smith and judges Colin Taylor and Verity Hardcastle.

Ellie, Georgia, Sheridan Smith, Vasileios, Helen - (C) Beyond Productions - Photographer: Becky Robinson

This week it’s the English Cocker Spaniels’ turn to get the Breed Makeover treatment in the Pooch Parlour, as four more dog groomers are put to the test trying to tame this gun dog’s wig and furnishings.

Then the groomers try to create a tricky spiral pattern around the coats of four more frizzy-haired models, before parading them on The Dogwalk where their owners will see the results for the very first time.

The Cabins - 9PM, ITV2

Liam and Andras go on a tandem bike ride.

It's the penultimate episode of ITV2's The Cabins.

It’s day fourteen and it seems romance is on the cards for all of the Cabins. In Stag's Mount, April and Ryan start the day in the hot tub while over in Beaver's Burrow, Liam and Andras enjoy a tandem bike ride. Over in Otter's pocket, Ade massages Nina.

Picture: ITV