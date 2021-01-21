The Chasers Road Trip has arrived on ITV - here's all you need to know.

Three of the biggest brains of the quizzing universe - Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace - escape the confines of the studio to embark on an adventure like no other.

Advertisements

The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles is a three-part series following the fearless brainboxes as they pit their wits against extraordinary competition as they try to answer the age old question 'Are we really as smart as we think we are?'

To find the answers, this brand new primetime series, follows our three titans of trivia as they travel the globe to take on child geniuses, great apes, and the latest AI and robot technology.

We get to see three of Britain’s best-known brainboxes as we’ve never seen them before. On this intellectual journey like no other, our cerebral celebrities question if we underestimate animal intelligence by exploring the brightest sparks in the animal kingdom.

Episodes will air Thursdays at 9PM on ITV from 21 January 2021. You'll also be able to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

The Chasers Road Trip episodes 2021

Episode 1 - 21 January

This week, the Chasers journey to America to pit their wits against Kanzi, a Bonobo ape who is able to communicate with humans by using a series of pictures and symbols on a Lexigram, and in addition to this is also thought to be one of the first Apes to show an understanding of spoken English.

Advertisements

They also meet a chimpanzee memory wizard, a 25-year-old gamer orang-utan called Katie and that well-known genius of the ocean, the dolphin. And, using their hearts as well as their heads, they will confront the moral challenge: that if humanity fully understood animal intelligence, would we treat them differently?

Episode 2 - 28 January

This week, the Chasers journey to the UK and go head-to-head with child geniuses in order to weigh up to what degree intelligence is innate or can be developed. But, while some of the UK’s brightest kids impress Anne, Mark and Shaun, they are shocked to learn that they themselves have something surprising in common, which could unlock the mystery to the trio’s amazing memories.

Episode 3 - 4 February

Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace and Mark Labbett are embarking on the geekiest road trip ever, to uncover the surprising intelligence of robots.

Travelling across Japan, Anne, Shaun and Mark come face to face with the future of intelligence, from a self-solving puzzle cube and facial recognition technology, to cutting edge robots that are being used in a wide variety of industries.

Advertisements

Picture: ITV