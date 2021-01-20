It's A Sin online companion show announced by Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced an online companion show for its upcoming drama It's A Sin.

Russell T Davies’ upcoming series will start Friday, 22 January at 9PM on Channel 4.

It’s A Sin: After Hours will be broadcast across Channel 4’s social channels straight after and continue weekly alongside the drama's five episodes.

The programmes will feature a mix of cast members and special guests including Olly Alexander, Stephen Fry, Nathaniel Hall, Clara Amfo, Munroe Bergdorf, Jade Thirlwall, David Furnish and Neil Patrick Harris.

Hosted by Kemah Bob, the 15-minute episodes will see the guests and cast members will explore issues raised by the drama through a modern lens and also share their own real-life experiences. They’ll also discuss the drama’s characters and storylines as well as the fashion and music of the era.

4Studio’s Digital Content Director Janine Smith said: “We’re really delighted that the first production originated from the new 4Studio development team is a companion to such a landmark Channel 4 drama.

“There’s so much to talk about in the show – it definitely leaves you wanting more. Alongside the gossip and chat fans will be craving, It’s A Sin: After Hours also gets to add much more depth and context around HIV and AIDS, the stigmas faced by the LGBTQ+ community at the time and the good news stories and huge progress made in treating the disease now.”

It’s A Sin: After Hours will be available every Friday evening at 10pm on Channel 4’s YouTube, Facebook and IGTV immediately after the broadcast of It’s A Sin. The programmes will also go out on Snapchat on Tuesdays following Friday night broadcasts of the drama.

