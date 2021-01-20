Peaky Blinders film "is going to happen" after sixth and final series

A Peaky Blinders film "is going to happen" its creator has said.

It was confirmed this week that the hit TV series would end after its sixth and final season.

Show creator Steven Knight said in a statement: "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

He's now expanded on his comments, telling Deadline: "My plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie.

"That is what is going to happen."

Filming for the sixth season started this month and is due to hit screens in either late 2021 or early 2022.

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said: “This final season of our beloved Peaky Blinders is going to be the best one yet. Steve’s uncanny ability to be prescient about world events is only matched by his ability to make Tommy Shelby the most indelible character of our times.”

