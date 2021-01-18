Peaky Blinders will end with its sixth and final series on BBC One.

The BBC has announced that the upcoming season will be the last however show creator Steven Knight says "the story will continue in another form."

He said: "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.

"While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Caryn Mandabach, executive producer, added: “Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority.

"Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient.

"Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Tommy Bulfin, Executive Producer for the BBC, commented: “We are very excited that filming for Peaky Blinders has begun and so grateful to everyone for all their hard work to make it happen.

"Steve’s scripts for series six are truly remarkable and provide a fitting send-off which we are sure will delight fans.”

The sixth series is written by Knight, Anthony Byrne returns as director having directed series five to great acclaim, and Nick Goding will produce.

A release date for the series is to be confirmed.

For now you can watch all past episodes of Peaky Blinders online on BBC iPlayer here.

You can also get series 1-5 on DVD here.

Outside the UK, the series is available on Netflix.

Picture: BBC