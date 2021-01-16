Dead Pixels series 2 release date and cast confirmed

E4 comedy Dead Pixels is on its way back to TV for series 2 - here's all you need to know.

The gaming sitcom follows a group of friends who play the fictional online game Kingdom Scrolls.

Advertisements

After a first outing in 2019, a brand new season is coming soon.

Dead Pixels series 2 release date

Dead Pixels will start in 2021 on Tuesday, 26 January at 10PM on E4. Episodes will continue weekly on Tuesday.

The whole series will be available to watch online for free on All 4 after the first episode airs on TV.

For now, you can watch the first episode of Dead Pixels online now via the All4 Player.

Dead Pixels series 2 cast and spoilers

Alexa Davies, Charlotte Ritchie, Will Merrick, Sargon Yelda and David Mumeni all star in the new series, which has six episodes.

Advertisements

Series two sees the arrival of a new instalment of Kingdom Scrolls for the gaming fanatics.

But their excitement is quickly quashed when they discover that the game they love so much has been commercialised and overrun by a younger generation of players.

Meg (Davies) starts to wonder whether it's time for her to grow up and move on, Usman (Yelda) goes to increasing extremes to hide his gaming from his wife, and Nicky (Merrick) falls for a girl online who he invites to come and stay.

Which definitely doesn't cause any issues between him and Meg, because they definitely don't have feelings for each other...

Writer Jon Brown commented: "I’m very excited to be inserting another credit into the giant Dead Pixels arcade cabinet, and look forward to continuing the adventures of Meg and Nicky, in both the game and non-game worlds.

"Expect more fire, death and cow slaughter.”

Picture: E4