The Vicar of Dibley documentary with Dawn French to air on UKTV's Gold

UKTV's Gold is to air a special The Vicar of Dibley documentary later this year.

The Vicar of Dibley: Inside Out will be a two-hour one-off special, taking a reflective look at one of Britain's most-loved comic creations.

Dawn French, who played Geraldine Granger in The Vicar of Dibley, said: "It was a total treat to revisit such a happy place and time for this documentary. Part of my heart is still, and forever will be in Dibley."

Dawn French will be joined by the The Vicar of Dibley creator and co-writer Richard Curtis as well as writer Paul Mayhew-Archer, producer Jon Plowman, James Fleet (who played Hugo Horton) and guest stars including Kylie, Hugh Bonneville, Joanna Lumley and many more, as they lovingly look back at their favourite Dibley moments.

The Vicar of Dibley: Inside Out will take viewers on a joyous trip down memory lane and reveal what went on behind the scenes of the highly successful sitcom and share exclusive, never-before seen footage from rehearsals.

Executive producer of The Vicar of Dibley: Inside Out is Jon Plowman, who was also the producer of The Vicar of Dibley.

Jon said: "I feel incredibly proud to have been involved with Dibley and am thrilled that it's still making audiences laugh (and occasionally cry) more than 25 years later. It's been a total joy to look back through the Dibley archives and to be reminded of old friends and so many wonderful moments.

"It looks to me like we were all having far too much fun. Quite how we got anything done is beyond me.

Hilary Rosen, UKTV deputy director of commissioning and head of factual and factual entertainment, said: "I'm delighted to be working with Expectation on The Vicar of Dibley: Inside Out.

"For the first time Dawn French, Richard Curtis and team will tell the definitive story of the making of this show and it feels like the perfect moment to celebrate the irrepressible and hilarious Geraldine Granger and her Dibley congregants."

Gerald Casey, channel director for Gold, added: "The Vicar of Dibley is a firm favourite for Gold viewers and includes so many brilliantly memorable scenes that never fail to entertain. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate this much-loved series and hear anecdotes from the wonderful cast and crew."

The Vicar of Dibley: Inside Out will air later in 2021 on Gold.