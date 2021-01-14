The Repair Shop: How to apply to be on the series and have your items fixed

The Repair Shop is returning for a new series - here's how to apply to be on the TV show.

The Repair Shop is a workshop of dreams, presented by Jay Blades and staffed by a team of Britain’s most skilled restoration experts.

In each episode, members of the public bring their much loved but broken family treasures for the team to breathe new life into them, while also revealing the personal stories behind the items.

How to apply for The Repair Shop?

A casting call from the BBC reads: "If you have a treasured item that's seen better days and you think our experts can help, please get in touch now!

"We’re also keen to hear from communities who have objects of historical or social interest they’d like our help with."

You can apply for the show online now via the BBC website here.

The closing date for applications is currently set for 31 March, 2021.

The Repair Show first made its debut on UK TV on BBC Two in 2017 before moving to BBC One in the afternoons. It's proved so popular, it now airs in BBC One prime time.

The show is currently filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex.

You can find out more about the venue and visiting the museum in real life via it's official website here.

Who pays for the repairs?

When it comes to who foots the bill for fixing items, it's free!

Rob Butterfield of programme makers Ricochet told the Radio Times,: “In the case of some items, there are only a handful of people in the country who have the skills to fix them, so we’re lucky to have so many of Britain’s top craftspeople involved. It can get busy at times, with as many as 12 experts working in the barn, plus the occasional appearance of a barn owl!

“We’ve found most people for the show through social media. And we don’t charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to charity we’re very happy with that, but it’s by no means necessary.”