The Pembrokeshire Murders becomes ITV's biggest new drama in six years

The Pembrokeshire Murders has recorded big viewing figures for ITV.

The three-part mini series stars Luke Evans and depicts the pursuit of a cold-blooded serial killer.

Last night's (13 January) third episode concluded with 6.6 million viewers last night and 36 per cent of all TV viewers - the biggest overnight audience for any ITV drama episode in three years.

Episodes, which were stripped across three nights from Monday, averaged 6.3 million viewers and a 33 per cent audience share, making it ITV’s biggest new Drama series for overnight viewing since Cilla in 2014.

The Pembrokeshire Murders was popular among younger viewers, with the series averaging a 27% share of 16-34s.

All three episodes were in the top four most-watched programmes amongst 16-34s across all channels, with the other being an episode of Coronation Street.

The series, which also stars Keith Allen, is available in full on ITV Hub.

The Pembrokeshire Murders comes from the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, World Productions, the drama is adapted from the true crime book Catching the Bullseye Killer, written by Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill.

A synopsis of the series reads: "Two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force.

"In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen both cases.

"Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s.

"The perpetrator of those robberies was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer... Could Steve and his team find enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released to potentially kill again?"

