BBC One is to celebrate the best of the West End in Musicals: The Greatest Show.

The one-off show will feature an all star cast performing songs from hit musicals at the London Palladium.

Hosted by multi-award winning performer Sheridan Smith, the show will air on TV on BBC One in February and available to watch online on iPlayer. An extended version will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and stream via BBC Sounds.

The current line up of performances (which is subject to change at short notice) features:

Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith perform I Know Him So Well, from Chess

Nicole Scherzinger performing Never Enough from The Greatest Showman from Los Angeles

Gavin Spokes, from the West End production of Hamilton, performs You’ll Be Back

Michael Ball performs You Can’t Stop The Beat from Hairspray

Sheridan Smith performs Don’t Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl

Ivano Turco will perform Only You, Lonely You from Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical Cinderella.

The cast of SIX The Musical performing SIX

Ramin Karimloo sings The Music Of The Night from The Phantom Of The Opera

The three West End lead actors of MAMMA MIA! perform Dancing Queen

Aisha Jawando of the West End production of TINA, The Tina Turner Musical performs The Best

Lea Salonga performs I Dreamed A Dream from Les Misérables from Manila

Layton Williams of Everybody's Talking About Jamie performs The Wall In My Head

Sam Tutty sings You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen, alongside members of the West End cast

Nicole Raquel Dennis of Dreamgirls with And I Am Telling You

Kerry Ellis sings Defying Gravity from Wicked

Three other performances will air exclusively for Radio 2 - Josh Groban sings The Impossible Dream from Man Of La Mancha from Los Angeles, Elaine Paige with Sunset Boulevard’s As If We Never Said Goodbye and Christine Allado & Alexia Khadime singing the Oscar-winning song When You Believe from The Prince Of Egypt.

Finally, Jac Yarrow will sing Any Dream Will Do from Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat with the public invited to be a part of the performance. To find out how to take part, visit bbc.co.uk/musicals.

Sheridan Smith said: “I’m thrilled to be hosting this wonderful show from The London Palladium for Radio 2 and BBC One. With so many amazing performers we’re going to hopefully bring some joy to all those at home, with the best songs to help lift the spirits in these very difficult times.”