Who's on Would I Lie To You tonight? 2021 starts tonight with these guests

Would I Lie To You starts its new 2021 series tonight on BBC One from 9PM.

Episode 1 (January 8) of the new series of Would I Lie To You will be hosted by Rob Brydon.

This week's guests joining regular team captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell are Les Dennis, Richard Osman, Alice Levine and Lou Sanders.

Would I Lie To You, Series 14, returns to BBC One on Friday 8 January at 9PM.

See the current list of scheduled episodes from WILTY Series 14 below...

Would I Lie To You 2021 episodes - Series 14

Please note that information about future episodes are subject to change.

Episode 2 (January 15) Making up the teams are Stephen Hendry, Laura Whitmore, Chris McCausland and Maisie Adam.

Episode 3 (January 22) Appearing are Josh Widdicombe, Gemma Cairney, Raj Bisram and Sophie Hermann.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Watch Would I Lie To You online

The new series will run weekly on Friday nights from 8 January with ten episodes.

You can watch on TV at 9PM on BBC One.

You can stream and watch episodes online for free and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC