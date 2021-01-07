What's On TV tonight? What to watch on Thursday, 7 January

Here are our top picks from tonight's TV (Thursday, 7 January).

From the return of Death In Paradise to a new Big Fat Quiz special, here's a selection of what's on TV this evening...

Pooch Perfect - 8PM, BBC One

Dog fanatic Sheridan Smith and her fluffy co-host Stanley are on a mission to find the nation’s best dog groomer, in this brand new competitive dog styling series. In this first heat, the four groomers are given one of the most popular breeds to grace British salons - the long haired Shih-Tzu.

Next the groomers need to let their imagination off the lead when they give four curly coated canines a cute Teddy Bear trim to parade on The Dogwalk in front of their owners.

Presented by Sheridan Smith alongside co-host Stanley, Pooch Perfect also features Colin Taylor and Verity Hardcastle as judges whilst Dr Bolu Eso is the show’s resident vet.

Death In Paradise series 10

Death In Paradise - 9PM, BBC One

The highly anticipated tenth anniversary series of fan favourite Death In Paradise returns with more murder mysteries, intriguing puzzles and familiar faces…

Episode one takes us to a local TV show, when one of the reporters, 25 year-old Melanie Sharpe (Eleanor Fanyinka) is found dead in her pool. All eyes turn to the head anchor of Today With Tourné, Garfield Tourné (Patrick Robinson), and his daughter and fellow reporter Heléne Tourné (Shalisha James-Davis). Had there been some tension between them before Melanie’s death?

Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and his team get straight to work, but as always there are some bumps in the road. JP (Tobi Bakare) has a lot on his plate as he and Rosie are about to become parents and, as if that wasn’t enough, he also finds himself acting as Selwyn Patterson’s (Don Warrington) boss, after Selwyn volunteers his services as a temporary officer. Neville is convinced that the police station has given him Sick Building Syndrome, which doesn’t make his working life any easier.

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything - 9PM, Channel 4

What was a 'bag o'mystery' in Victorian slang? What could you buy down Del Boy's Hooky Street? Who did Johnny Cash have a fight with in 1981? And what American attraction once went by the name 'Rebel Railroad'? All of these questions and more will be answered in the Big Fat Quiz Of Everything.

Quizmaster extraordinaire Jimmy Carr is joined by a panel of celebrity quizzers, including Rob Beckett, Roisin Conaty, Nish Kumar, Katherine Ryan, Oti Mabuse and Rob Brydon, as they go head to head to find out who knows the most about, well, everything!

Jimmy will be helped by Jon Snow, Charles Dance, the children from Mitchell Brook Primary School and a host of celebrity question-setters.

Egypt's Great Mummies: Unwrapped with Bettany Hughes - 9PM, Channel 5

Professor Bettany Hughes takes viewers on a journey of discovery as she investigates 10 of the greatest and most intriguing Egyptian mummies - and the secrets that lie beneath the bandages.

Having remained in their tombs for thousands of years, wrapped, embalmed and buried with treasure, each mummy tells the story of the criminals, priests, children and pharaohs of Ancient Egypt.

Beat The Chasers

Beat The Chasers - 9PM, ITV

Bradley Walsh hosts as The Beast, The Governess, The Sinnerman, The Vixen and The Dark Destroyer join forces again to create the greatest quiz team in the world. One by one, contestants from across the UK try to win big money...but, can anyone Beat the Chasers?

Tonight, Mark 'The Beast' makes contestant Samantha an offer that surprises fellow Chaser Anne and contestant Muhammad details his quizzing prowess and charity plans.

Picture: BBC