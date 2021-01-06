The new series of BBC One game show Catchpoint has a confirmed start date for 2021.

Paddy McGuinness will return once more to host the show with the biggest balls on TV.

Every episode, two teams will face off and go hand to hand as they try to catch for cash in the ultimate battle of brains and balls.

Catchpoint start date

The new series of Catchpoint will start on Saturday, 16 January at 6:30PM on BBC One.

The series will start with a number of celebrity specials, featuring famous faces who will use their quick reflexes and brains to see if they have what it takes to walk away victorious.

In episode one, Radio 1 DJs Matt Edmondson and Mollie King take on Dr Ranj Singh and Olympian Greg Rutherford.

Episodes will continue weekly on BBC One on Saturday nights with further line ups to be confirmed.

In the meantime you can watch episodes of Series 2 of Catchpoint online via BBC iPlayer here.

Paddy McGuinness said: “I can’t wait to see what is caught on camera this time around, bring on the balls!”

Zoë Tait, Executive Producer, added: “We're delighted to be working with Paddy again on such a fun series and can't wait to see more celebrities try to catch the balls!”