Cornwall and Devon Walks with Julia Bradbury is the new UK travel series on ITV.



The eight-part show will see Julia Bradbury taking us to parts of the West Country that can only be explored on foot - from the epic wilderness of Dartmoor, to the white sands and azure seas of the Atlantic coastline, to the soaring cliffs of Land's End.

From beautiful beaches to ancient woodlands and winding estuaries, this uplifting new series harnesses the country’s love of the outdoors and the best walks the south west has to offer.

Julia Bradbury says: "The best way to see the true landscape of Cornwall and Devon is on foot. I’ll be going to the places only your walking boots can take you, from the rugged rocks of Dartmoor to the drama of the North Atlantic coast. And en route, I’ll be seeking out the counties' most unforgettable views, sampling some of the region’s most famous fare, and meeting the people that make Cornwall and Devon so unique.

"So walk with me, it’s going to be an adventure you never forget."

Episodes will air Wednesdays at 8:30PM on ITV from 6 January 2021. You'll also be able to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

Cornwall and Devon Walks with Julia Bradbury episodes 2021

Episode 1 - Land's End - 6 January

In the first episode, Julia visits a stretch of coastline in west Cornwall known for its mythical landscapes and a special quality of light that is said to have inspired artists for centuries.

Episode 2 - Padstow - 13 January

This time, Julia walks five miles along the stunning north Cornish coast, from popular and picturesque Padstow to the surfing hotspot of Trevone Bay. Along the way she comes across dramatic coastal landscapes featured in BBC drama Poldark, passes by some of the prettiest secret coves in the country, and gets up close to a herd of Fallow Deer in the historic Prideaux Estate.

Episode 3 - Hay Tor to Saddle Tor - 20 January

Julia is walking in Dartmoor National Park, one of the last great wildernesses in the UK. On a seven-mile circular walk from the iconic Hay Tor, Julia has a go at climbing its towering granite rocks, learns about the Dartmoor Pony with naturalist Nick Baker and discovers the myths and legends of the moor with musician Seth Lakeman.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

