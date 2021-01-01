John Bishop is to join the Doctor Who cast for series 13 in 2021, the BBC has announced.

The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) will welcome a new face to the TARDIS when the show returns later this year.

Actor and comedian John Bishop joins the cast as ‘Dan’, the BBC has announced fresh from the 2021 New Year's Day special.

The BBC tease: "As he becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures, Dan will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe.

"Travelling through Space and Time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he’ll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares."

John said: “If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it.

"It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip.”

Chris Chibnall, Showrunner, added: “It’s time for the next chapter of Doctor Who, and it starts with a man called Dan. Oh, we’ve had to keep this one secret for a long, long time. Our conversations started with John even before the pandemic hit.

"The character of Dan was built for him, and it’s a joy to have him aboard the TARDIS.”

Matt Strevens, Executive Producer, BBC Studios, commented: “It’s been a total joy having John join the cast and we’ve been having a lot fun on set already. We can’t wait for you to meet Dan when the show returns later this year.”

Piers Wenger, Controller, BBC Drama, said: “We are beyond thrilled to have John Bishop joining Doctor Who.

"Alongside Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill, John is a wonderful addition to the show and we have no doubt that series 13 is going to be another thrilling set of adventures for the Doctor.”

The 13th series of Doctor Who began filming in November 2020 and will start on BBC One later in 2021.

Picture: BBC