Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are back for a third series of Breaking Dad in 2021.

The father and son pair are hitting the road together for a brand-new series of the hit ITV show.

Series 3 will follow the fearless duo as they travel across Europe. Bradley usually spends his holidays on the same old golden beaches of Portugal, so Barney wants to show him exactly what the rest of Europe has to offer, starting in The Netherlands and taking in Germany, Switzerland and Slovenia before finishing in Italy.

As always, Barney will be pushing his dad to the limits with more thrill-seeking activities like ski-jumping, paragliding and even a bungee jump. They’ll also immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoying everything from Swiss yodeling to Bavarian finger wrestling.

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad 2021 start date

The new series starts on Monday, 4 January 2021 at 8PM on ITV.

Episodes will continue weekly on Mondays. The new series in 2021 will have six episodes.

You'll be able to watch online and catch up on the ITV Hub here.

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad episodes

Episode 1 - 4 January

In the first episode of the series they’ll be travelling from their home in Essex all the way to the Amalfi Coast in Italy, but the first stop on their road trip is The Netherlands, where they try out one of the country’s oldest sports, canal jumping.

The action continues when the pair don lycra for a spot of velodrome track cycling, alongside a world champion, and before they leave the country, father and son take on the world’s tallest freestanding climbing wall.

Episode 2 - 11 January

Bradley and Barney Walsh continue their European adventure in Germany. They head to the city of Frankfurt, where Brad is pushed to the edge, literally, as he attempts to abseil down the side of a building, facing forwards.

The boys also make a stop at a bratwurst themed hotel and soak up some local Bavarian culture when they have a go at Finger Wrestling. The pair finish off their time in Germany with a wet and wild adventure in the mountains.

Details on further episodes will be confirmed in due course.

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad airs on ITV on Monday nights.

