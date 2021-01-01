Here's what to watch on TV tonight, New Year's Day 2021, with the full schedule for today.

On the first day of the new year, here is the line up of programmes to enjoy throughout this afternoon and evening (Friday, January 1).

Films that you can catch include Back to the How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (BBC Two, 2PM), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (BBC One, 4:30PM), The Greatest Showman (Channel 5, 5:30PM), Pitch Perfect (ITV, 10:45PM) and Mr Holmes (BBC Two, 6:20PM)

Specials airing this evening include Doctor Who (BBC One, 6:45PM), Chitty Flies Again with David Walliams (Channel 4, 7:30PM) an Taskmaster (Channel 4, 9PM) and Dancing on Thin Ice with Torvill & Dean (ITV, 9PM).

New drama The Serpent begins (BBC One, 9PM) plus there's all the usual New Year's drama from the soaps: EastEnders (BBC One, 8PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 7PM) and Corrie (ITV, 8PM).

See the full BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 New Year's Day TV schedule below...

New Year's Day schedule

BBC One

10:40AM - The Boss Baby (2017)

12:10PM - Zog and the Flying Doctors

1:00PM - Dynasties: Meetkat special

2:00PM - How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)

4:30PM - Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

6:45PM - Doctor Who

8:00PM - EastEnders

9:00PM - The Serpent

10:00PM - Mrs Brown's Boys

10:55PM - Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

BBC Two

10:15AM - New Year's Day Concert 2021

12:45PM - Talking Pictures

1:20PM - Tea with Mussolini (1999)

3:10PM - As Time Goes By

4:45PM - Michael Palin: Travels of a Lifetime

6:20PM - Mr Holmes (2015)

8:00PM - Only Connect

8:30PM - Christmas University Challenge

9:00PM - Celebrity: A 21st Century Story

10:00PM - Frankie Boyle's New World Order

10:45PM - Later - with Jools Holland

ITV

10:25AM - Britain's Favourite Walks: Top 100

1:00PM - ITV Racing Live

3:30PM - Tipping Point

4:35PM - Lingo

5:35PM - The Chase

7:00PM - Emmerdale

8:00PM - Coronation Street

9:00PM - Dancing on Thin Ice with Torvill & Dean

10:45PM - Pitch Perfect (2012)

Channel 4

3:05PM - Stardust (2007)

5:30PM - The Greatest Showman (2017)

7:30PM - Chitty Flies Again with David Walliams

9:00PM - Taskmaster Special

10:00PM - Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020

Channel 5

9:35AM - Oliver! (1968)

11:35AM - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

2:35PM - Jumanji (1995)

4:40PM - Inside the Cadbury Chocolate Factory

5:40PM - The Battle of Britain: 3 Days That Saved the Nation

7:30PM - World's Strongest Man 2020

9:00PM - Michael McIntyre: In His Own Words

11:05PM - Michael McIntyre's Showtime.

