Here's what to watch on TV tonight, New Year's Eve 2020, with the full schedule for today.

As we see in the new year, here is the line up of programmes to enjoy throughout today (Tuesday, December 31).

Films that you can catch include Beauty and the Beast (BBC One, 2:20PM), James Bond in Skyfall (ITV, 9PM) and Paddington (Channel 4, 5:15PM).

Specials airing this evening include Top of the Pops (BBC One, 4:20PM), The Hit List Celebrity Special (BBC One, 5:50PM), The Wall Versus Celebrities (BBC One, 6:40PM), The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Special (BBC One, 8PM), Christmas University Challenge (BBC Two, 8:30PM), The Crystal Maze (Channel 4, 8PM), The Last Leg (Channel 4, 9PM).

BBC One will bring in the new year with it's The Big New Year's In from 9PM followed by The Graham Norton Show and Alicia Keys concert.

Plus there's all the usual New Year's Drama from the soaps: EastEnders (BBC One, 7:30PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 7:30PM) and Corrie (ITV, 8:30PM).

See the full BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 New Year's Eve TV schedule below...

New Year's Eve schedule

BBC One

2:20PM - Beauty and the Beast (2017)

4:20PM - Top of the Pops New Year special

5:50PM - The Hit List Celebrity Special

6:40PM - The Wall Versus Celebrities

7:30PM - EastEnders

8:00PM - The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Special

9:00PM - The Big New Year's In

10:20PM - The Graham Norton Show

11:30PM - Alicia Keys Rocks New Year's Eve

12:00AM - Happy New Year Live!

12:10AM - Alicia Keys Rocks New Year's Eve

BBC Two

1:15PM - Rio Bravo (1959)

3:30PM - Paint Your Wagon (1969)

6:00PM - Michael Palin: Travels of a Lifetime

7:00PM - Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich

8:00PM - Only Connect

8:30PM - Christmas University Challenge

9:00PM - Celebrity: A 21st Century Story

10:00PM - Before They Were Famous

10:45PM - Mock the Week Special

11:15PM - Jools' Annual Hootenanny

ITV

1:30PM - Midsomer Murders

3:30PM - Tenable

4:30PM - Tipping Point

6:00PM - The Chase

7:00PM - You've Been Framed

7:30PM - Emmerdale

8:30PM - Coronation Street

9:00PM - Skyfall (2012)

11:45PM - ITV News New Year Special

Channel 4

11:50AM - The Core (2003)

2:35PM - A Place in the Sun

3:05PM - Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast

4:10PM - Inside Cadbury: Chocolate Secrets Unwrapped

5:15PM - Paddington (2014)

7:00PM - Britain's Bestselling Toys

8:00PM - The Crystal Maze

9:00PM - The Last Leg

11:00PM - Little Fockers (2010)

Channel 5

2:45PM - Cruising with Jane McDonald

7:00PM - World's Strongest Man 2020

8:00PM - Britain's Favourite 80s Songs

10:55PM - Utterly Outrageous X-Rated Comedy

