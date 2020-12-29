Celebrity Snoop Dogs returns to Channel 4 for festive special

Celebrity Snoop Dogs returns to Channel 4 tonight for a festive special.

First airing this summer, Celebrity Snoop Dogs is described as a "celebrity property show like no other".

Advertisements

The show sees cameras go inside the locked-down houses of well-known faces around the country - but in order to adhere to social distancing, there will be no film crews.

Instead, the filming is done by the celebrity homeowners’ dogs who will be equipped with Go-Pro cameras.

Narrated by Kevin McCloud, a one-off special sees a new pack of Celebrity Snoop Dogs assemble for some festive, tail-wagging tours of their celebrity owners' homes.

In this seasonal special pampered pooches wear Go-Pro cameras to snoop around their showbiz homes, which have been lavishly decorated for Christmas. But there's a festive twist, as this time the celebrity dog owners are watching on and competing against each other to throw the others off the scent of whether it's their home and four-legged friend.

Can Celebrity Snoop Dog owners Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Gok Wan and Joanna Page identify whose home is whose, and who's leading them astray?

Expect to sniff out presents, paw at Christmas trees and get into the festive spirit with this mix of naughty and nice from a dog's-eye view of the ultimate celebrity pad

Advertisements

Celebrity Snoop Dogs airs at 7PM on Channel 4.

You can catch up with past episodes in the original series on All 4 here.