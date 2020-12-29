What's On TV tonight? Top picks for Tuesday, 29 December

Here are our top picks from tonight's TV (Tuesday, 29 December).

From a special all about penguins to a festive return of MasterChef: The Professionals, here's a selection of what's on TV this evening...

Penguins: Meet The Family - 6:30PM, BBC One

Penguins: Meet The Family is a whole hour dedicated to one of the most iconic birds on earth. For the first time ever, get ready to meet the entire family - all 18 species. It is a family many of us may think we know - but as we will discover, these wonderful birds are full of surprises.

In this one-off special, narrated by Liz Bonnin, we will meet penguins that seem out of place: the ones that make their living in dense forests and those who live in desert burrows. We will see the perils penguins face from rock climbing, sea lions and catastrophic moults, and learn how they live in spectacular colonies in some of the wildest places on the planet. The audience will discover how these wonderful characters form lifelong bonds and become devoted parents, and see how satellite imagery is revealing new penguin communities that we knew existed before.

MasterChef: The Professionals - 8PM, BBC One

Masterchef: The Professionals - The Judges

The first of two festive specials of MasterChef: The Professionals which will each see four of the most memorable chefs from past series return to compete in festive-themed competition.

2020 has seen the hospitality industry face the most critical time in its history and the returning contestants showcase their culinary skills to judges: Michelin-starred chef, Marcus Wareing; highly-reputed chef, Monica Galetti, and celebrated MasterChef judge, Gregg Wallace.

In this first programme we see the following finalists step back into the MasterChef kitchen: Danny Parker (finalist 2014), Louisa Ellis (finalist 2017), Marianne Lumb (finalist 2009) and William Chilila (semi-finalist 2018).

Celebrity: A 21st Century Story - 9PM, BBC Two

This new four-part series will explore the rise of celebrity culture over the past 20 years. The BBC say: "From the early days of reality television through the rise of social media stars to the phenomenon of the celebrity politician, our complicated obsession with fame now impacts every aspect of our lives from the things we read, watch and buy to who we vote for.

"Today, celebrity is currency. It has made some in the industry millions of pounds, but for others fame has come at a terrible cost. The people pulling the strings and the celebrities themselves are ready to lift the lid on the realities of the fame machine."

Those appearing in the series include Katie Price, Charlotte Church, Ed Balls, Kerry Katona, Spencer Matthews, Rachel Johnson, Rebecca Loos, Jamie Genevieve, Georgia Toffolo, Amy Childs, Stanley Johnson, Omarosa Manigault Newman & Lord Sugar alongside a host of industry figures and journalists including Matt Frei, Perez Hilton and former newspaper editors David Yelland, Dawn Neesom & Martin Townsend.

Celebrity Snoop Dogs - 7PM, Channel 4

Festive Cameradog

A new pack of Celebrity Snoop Dogs assemble for some festive, tail-wagging tours of their celebrity owners' homes. In this seasonal special - narrated by property expert Kevin McCloud - pampered pooches wear Go-Pro cameras to snoop around their showbiz homes, which have been lavishly decorated for Christmas.

But there's a festive twist, as this time the celebrity dog owners are watching on and competing against each other to throw the others off the scent of whether it's their home and four-legged friend. Can Celebrity Snoop Dog owners Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Gok Wan and Joanna Page identify whose home is whose, and who's leading them astray? Expect to sniff out presents, paw at Christmas trees and get into the festive spirit with this mix of naughty and nice from a dog's-eye view of the ultimate celebrity pad

Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast - 9PM, Channel 4

Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty kick start the New Year celebrations with a special edition of Friday Night Feast. And, as we all need a treat at the end of this year, they're joined by not one but two celebrity guests to get the party going.

Singer-songwriter Sam Smith and PE-teacher-to-the-nation Joe Wicks help Jamie and Jimmy to prepare a range of delicious dishes, perfect to get us in the mood for the New Year.

Only Connect - 8PM, BBC Two

Only Connect Christmas: Edwards Family v Wrights

Victoria Coren Mitchell fronts the first of four festive episodes of the quiz show.

Two favourite family teams from previous series return for a family-themed Christmas special. It’s a festive affair with snow on the ground as the Edwards Family square up to the Wrights in a competition to draw together the connections between things which, at first glance, seem utterly random.

So raise a glass and join Victoria Coren Mitchell if you want to know what connects a Johannes Vermeer painting, Jenner’s cowpox inspiration, Tess Durbeyfield’s profession and a gift on the eighth day of Christmas.

Bob Monkhouse: Master of Laughter - 9PM, Channel 5

A celebration of the comedian and quiz show host, exploring his 55 years in entertainment.

This one-of special features a selection of classic archive clips from throughout his career, from his early days in radio variety to hosting some of television's most popular game shows, and culminating in his acclaimed final appearance at the Royal Variety Performance, shortly before his death in 2003.

Picture: BBC